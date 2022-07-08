The managing director of Premium Trust Bank, Mr Emmanuel Emefienim, has reiterated the bank’s commitment to growth and impacting lives as it has emerged the official banker for 21st National Sports Festival, tagged: ‘Delta 2022’,

He said the bank partnership with the National Sports Festival is aim toward contributing to the development of sports in Nigeria and foster unity in the country.

“In partnership with the National Sports Festival, Premium Trust Bank is committed to providing the needed platform to help athletes grow and excel in their chosen fields consistent with our tagline – “Together for Growth”,” Emefienim said

He urged the youths to take advantage of the platform provided by the Sports Festival in their pursuit of excellence both within the country and at the international stages.

According to him, Premium Trust Bank in fulfilling its brand promise of partnering for growth and as the official bank for the festival joined the Delta State government and the Ministry Youths and Sports Development to unveil the official mascot and logo of the 21st National Sports Festival (NSF) on Wednesday in Asaba, Delta State capital.

Recall that the National Sports Festival since its inception in 1973 is being hosted for the very first time in Asaba, Delta State and the state government is not leaving no stone unturned to make the festival one of the best in its history.