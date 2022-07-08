Delta State governor and PDP vice presidential candidate, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, has showered encomiums on the minister of youth and sports development, Sunday Dare for his commitment to sports development in the country.

Okowa gave the commendation while unveiling the logo and mascot for the 2022 National Sports Festival (NSF) slated to hold in Delta State.

He congratulated the minister for his giant strides in Nigeria’s sports, saying he has brought high level commitment to sports development in the country.

“I must truly thank the Honourable Minister for the way he is taking sports development in this nation. He has brought a high level of commitment to sports development in Nigeria yet he remains so humble in his approach.

“I believe that is the reason why some of us are very much encouraged to work with him to see what best can be done for Nigeria. We notice the work he is doing and are proud of him in this respect,” Okowa said.

Governor Okowa also revealed that the Sports Minister was one of the major reasons Delta State never hesitates to support Nigerian athletes and sports generally anytime the Ministry comes calling.

He assured that Asaba will put up a show that the whole of the country will be proud of when the National Sports Festival begins later in the year.

“The National Sports Festival is Nigeria’s version of the Olympic Games and Delta will make it an unforgettable experience for everyone.”

In his remarks, Sports Minister Sunday Dare said the National Sports Festival is no longer an event that would go unnoticed in the country.

“The National Sports Festival must come with pomp, pageantry and colourful ceremonies. It is no longer a corridor event. It is a classy event reminiscent of the Olympic Games,” Dare said.

He thanked Governor Okowa for always being there for Nigerian sportsmen and women, praising him for his commitment to sports development in an era where most of his colleagues still regard sports as mere recreation or ‘play, play’.

“You stand head and shoulders high among your peers when it comes to your courage and commitment in this area. And we know for sure that you will bring all these to bear in the execution of the 21st National Sports Festival in November 2022,” Dare said.

Over Sixteen thousand (16,000) athletes from across the country will converge on Delta State to compete for medals in forty (40) sports from November 2 – 15, 2022.

The unveiling of the logo and mascot officially flags off the marketing activities of the Games scheduled to hold in November 2022.