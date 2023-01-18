Arrangements are on top gear by the Presbyterian Church of Nigeria (PCN), Akparabong Parish, Ogoja Presbytery in Cross River State, to confer award of honour to 20 distinguished personalities for rendering selfless and humanitarian services to the society.

Secretary of PCN 25th Anniversary/Award Planning Committee, Elder Henry Odey Takin, disclosed this while speaking in a telephone interview with LEADERSHIP on Tuesday in Calabar.

Takin stated that the award of honour to be bestored on the personalities would spur them to do more for the society.

“In line with our tradition of giving recognition to men and women of honour, we shall be giving recognition to men of proven integrity, not just because they have distinguished themselves in thier various fields of human endeavours, but because they are known for rendering selfless services to the society,” he said.

Notable among the would-be recipients of the Awards is a renowned lawyer, Mr. Tawo Eja Tawo, SAN, among others.

He added that the occasion will be chaired by a son of the soil and Abuja based Legal Practitioner, Barr. Abang Odok, and co-chaired by Engr. Dr Amba Ndoma-Egba.

“We are fully prepared to give posthumous award to some distinguished personalities, though they are no longer alive but did so well when they were alive,” Takin added.

Those to be given posthumous awards include a farmer and late politician who served his people as member of House of Representatives (1954), Late Elder Prince Nkim Takon, late paramount Ruler of former Ikom, Etung and Boki LGAs, Minen Ojong Ndoma-Egba, and late Elder James Takim Ojong, who was the first Elder Commissioner of Akparabong stock in the greater Ikom Presbyterian Church in the 1970s.

While giving an insight into the activities lined-up for the Silver Jubilee, Takin averred that activities for the 25th anniversary will commence from Friday, January 27, 2023 with fervent prayers, fasting, symposia, health talk, raffle draw, and end with a thanksgiving service at the church on Sunday, January 29, 2023.