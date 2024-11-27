The Presidency has given reasons why every Nigerian may need to acquire the soon-to-be-launched general multipurpose identity card of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC).

In a sensitisation video posted on X by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu Media Centre on Wednesday, the Presidency pointed out that the card will provide access to government interventions, reflecting efforts to enhance transparency in social contracts with citizens.

They also mentioned that cardholders can readily obtain loans from the government and various financial institutions, as their verifiable credit scores are derived from their historical financial records.

It’s worth noting that the Nigerian Consumer Credit Corporation (CREDICORP) recently revealed a partnership with NIMC aimed at accelerating the development of credit scores for all Nigerians who possess a National Identification Number (NIN).

While noting that the multipurpose card would soon be available to the general public, the Presidency emphasised its resolve to bring more Nigerians into financial inclusion through the multipurpose card.

“The National ID Card aims to bring over 100 million Nigerians into the banking sector as it automatically bestows on them an inclusion that has evaded more than half of the country’s population for a very long time,” it said.

“Users also have the option of requesting either credit or debit cards,” it added.

Though the NIN is already a prerequisite for obtaining an international passport and driver’s license, the Presidency said this will now be required to apply for government jobs as well as private sector jobs.

They emphasised that the card would give employers confidence in the profile of the job seekers as verified citizens without questionable records.

The Head of Card Management Services at NIMC, Dr. Peter Iwegbu, during a media workshop in Lagos last week, discussed the processes involved in distributing the cards.

Iwegbu emphasised that while the National Identification Number (NIN) is required for all Nigerians, individuals who desire the card must submit a request to obtain it.

While noting that the multipurpose cards would be launched in a matter of weeks as the sample test cards had been received, Iwegbu, said NIMC has also decentralised requesting and collecting processes of the card to make it easy for Nigerians.

He said the NIMC is working with banks across the country, which will make it possible for people to walk into any bank closest to them and request a card, adding that the Commission would also ensure that the cards are issued at uniform price across the banks.