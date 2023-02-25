President Muhammadu Buhari has directed security agencies to track down the killers of the Labour Party’s senatorial candidate for Enugu East Senatorial District, Oyibo Chukwu, and his personal aide.

He condemned the killing, saying the culprits had no respect for human life and dignity, and therefore “deserve the wrath of natural and divine justice.”

Special adviser to the president on media and publicity, Femi Adesina, disclosed this in a statement yesterday.

The president also affirmed his avowed commitment to an election that is devoid of violence and rancour.

He reminded all political actors that it is the choice of the electorate that counts, and therefore all eligible Nigerians should boldly exercise their civic rights without any fear of intimidation.

Buhari also commiserated with the families of the victims, the Nigerian Bar Association and the LP even as he prayed for the repose of the souls of the deceased and comfort for those who mourn.