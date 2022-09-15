President Muhammadu Buhari has restated the commitment of the federal government to support the Church and ensure the freedom of worship of citizens in Nigeria.

Buhari made this pledge at the opening of the Church of Nigeria Anglican Communion Standing Committee Meeting, with the theme, “Your Kingdom Come, Your Will Be Done,” held in Abuja. The president, who was represented by the minister of youths and sports, Mr Sunday Dare, also urged Nigerians to continue to pray for the country’s success.

“I wish to inform you that this government will continue to support the church in the freedom of worship.

“We will continue to work with the Nigerian inter-religious council on issues about religion and I encourage you all to keep praying for Nigeria, our dear country.

“As we look forward to the fourth coming elections, we must hope and pray for God’s will to be done.

“God’s kingdom will never come until His people seek His will and do His will in their daily living, in their family, and our nation,” Buhari said.