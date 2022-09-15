No fewer than 10,000 vulnerable adolescent girls from selected communities in Kaduna State have been targeted to benefit from a training on information and communication technology skills (ICT).

The executive director of Eagles Lead Development Initiative, Mr Peter Ezekiel disclosed this yesterday during an interview with journalists in Kaduna.

Ezekiel explained that the training would span a two-year period, adding that the pilot phase had commenced with 10 adolescent girls in Romi community in Chikun local government area.

He said that the training is for girls between the ages of 15 and 17 years and women who are 18 to 25 years.

Ezekiel said, “Eagle Lead Development Initiative is collaborating with ‘Do Take Action’, to train adolescents girls in computer to skill them up for better job opportunities in the ICT space. They can also start up mini business centres if they are able to secure funding opportunities”.

He said the programme which is titled, “SKILL– UP in ICT”, was being funded by ‘Do Take Action’ to support vulnerable young girls with the intention to support the girls with the skills for a more decent workspace.