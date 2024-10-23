President Bola Tinubu has approved the redeployment of 10 Ministers in his cabinet.

Presidential spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, disclosed this to State House correspondents on Wednesday.

Those redeployed are: Dr. Yusuf Tanko Sununu, was Minister of State for Education, has been moved to Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction ministry in the same capacity.

Dr. Tunji Alausa, hitherto Minister of State has been appointed Minister of Education.

Barr. Bello Muhammad Goronyo, formerly Minister of State for Water Resources, has been moved to the Ministry of Works in the same capacity.

Hon. Abubakar Eshiokpekha Momoh, who was Minister of defunct Niger Delta Ministry, is to continue as Minister a new and enlarged Ministry of Regional Development. While Uba Maigari Ahmadu Minister will serve as Minister State for Regional Development.

Dr. Doris Uzoka-Anite, formerly Minister of Trade, Investment and Industry, is now the Minister of State for Finance.

Senator John Owan Enoh, who was Minister of the defuct Ministry of Sport Development, will now serve as Minister of State for Trade, Investment and Industry.

Erstwhile Minister of State for Police Affairs, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, is the new Minister of Women Affairs.

Ayodele Olawande becomes the substantive Minister for Youth Development, while Dr. Salako Adeboye will serve as Minister of State for Health.