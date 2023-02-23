The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) faithful in Benue South Senatorial District rose from a stakeholders meeting in Otukpo, headquarters of the zone on Thursday evening, to formally endorse the candidature of Atiku Abubakar as the preferred candidate for the office of Nigeria’s President.

The meeting was held in the Otukpo country home of former President of the Senate, Senator David Mark, in Benue State.

A statement signed by the Special Adviser to Senator Mark, Paul Mumeh, said the PDP stakeholders resolved to vote for the PDP presidential candidate on the premise that their interest will be better served under Atiku presidency.

LEADERSHIP reports that their resolution comes days after Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom, openly declared support for the presidential candidate of the rival Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi.

The Benue South PDP members, therefore, distanced themselves from those campaigning for candidates of other political parties, saying they cannot be faithful members of the PDP and be seen to be working for candidates of other political parties.

They urged all party members not to be distracted by the antics of a few but should go all out to vote for candidates of the PDP in the February 25, 2023 and March 11, 2023 elections.

Addressing the stakeholders drawn for the nine local government areas making up Benue South Senatorial District, Senator David Mark told them to be faithful to PDP “because it makes no sense for people to be jumping from one party to the other.”

He said political parties are vehicles for achieving one’s political ambition that must of a necessity be held sacrosanct obeying the rules and regulations.

Senator Mark frowned at those who jump from one party to the other saying “they are people without conviction or do not know what they really want”.

Incumbent Benue South Senator, Abba Moro, urged the party faithful to remain steadfast with the PDP.