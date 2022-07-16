Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom has appealed to the international community to prevail on the government of Nigeria to rise to its constitutional responsibility of protecting vulnerable citizens before Christians are wiped out.

This is even as the governor who was speaking at the headquarters of the International Christian Concern (ICC), in Washington DC, United States of America said the situation where churches, schools and hospitals have been destroyed by terrorists with commercial activities crippled leaving millions of people displaced amounts to declaration of war on Christians in the country.

The governor who was received by the organization’s president, Jeff King and the communications director, Mike Pritchard also warned that if Nigerians are pushed to self-defense, war will become imminent, which may render the country a failed state.

He said, “such a situation will put pressure on the resources of the United States and other countries as migration to safer climes will become inevitable. Stop terrorism in Nigeria before it moves to Washington DC”, he stated.

A statement by the governor’s senior special assistant on diaspora, Peters Ichull quoted the governor as thanking Jeff King and his organisation for their well-documented research on Benue State and Nigeria in general.

According to him, “the International Christian Concern is an organization concerned with the persecution of Christians throughout the world. In its 2021 report, ICC indicated that Nigeria is one of the deadliest places on earth for Christians, as 50,000 to 70,000 have been killed since the year 2000”