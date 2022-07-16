The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has said it would commence a massive demolition exercise in Kuje area council of the FCT, with stakeholders expressing supporting the proposed demolition of unauthorized buildings and extensive cleanup efforts in the town.

The stakeholders approved the demolition during an engagement and sensitization meeting to execute the planned massive demolition in the council.

The Gomo of Kuje, HRH Alhaji Haruna Jibrin, who was among the stakeholders said that he believe the demolition exercise will bring back normalcy and security to the town.

He further said that he had always worked with various facets of Kuje community to maintain order and peace, and had anticipated more collaborative efforts from all government agencies.

Also, the council Chairman, Abdullahi Sulaiman Sabo who was represented by the Principal Secretary to the council, Abdullahi Sabo said that the council officials have endorsed the coming of the bulldozers, but pleaded that more time should be given to allow residents to salvage their properties.

Meanwhile, the Senior Special Assistant to FCT Minister on Monitoring, Inspection, and Enforcement, Comrade Ikharo Attah who convened the meeting, warned that after one-week ultimatum the steaming bulldozers may not be restrained.

He hinted that FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello who visited the Kuje town recently had expressed angst over the deterioration of both environmental infrastructures and security in the area.

Demolition: FCTA Gives Apo-Dutse Traders Quit Notice

He further disclosed that the Minister authorised the massive clean-up to restore order and sanity and as well remove all illegal shelters that provide criminal elements covers.

Attah also urged all the stakeholders, to maximally use the one week to move out from all the illegal places to avoid unnecessary losses, as nothing would stop the clean-up exercise.

“Everyone, the Royal Father, Area Council, and traders have all agreed that all contraventions to the Urban and Regional Acts, AEPB Acts must be cleared.

“The overflow from Kuje market must be taken to the two new markets close by. Those selling perishables will be taken to farmers’ markets, we are saying it in strong terms.

“Based on the urgency of the matter the Area Council will engage the stakeholders and tell everyone to clear in one week. So that we have a better Kuje and everyone will be happy. Kuje will be completely cleared”, he stated