Catholic Bishop Emeritus of Abuja, Cardinal John Onaiyekan, other clerics and Christian faithful from different backgrounds attended the 2023 ‘Carol Night of Nine Lessons and Songs’ hosted by the Managing Director/CEO of Prezzo Shed Investments Ltd, Mr Emmanuel Njoku, on Thursday night in Abuja.

It was a night of worship and thanksgiving to God as choirs, including scintillating Abuja Choral Ensemble, took their turns to present different songs, including the popular ‘’Twelve Days of Christmas”.

In his remarks, Njoku who expressed delight for the successful hosting of the event, said the Carol Night was an annual worship programme to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ and to re-echoe the message of love for neighbour and humanity.

“Christmas represents giving and love, which is what God did for us by giving us Jesus Christ, and we must also demonstrate that to others,” he said.

Earlier in his short sermon, Cardinal Onaiyekan urged Nigerians to use the Christmas season to share what they have with their neighbours, as giving is what characterises the message of Christmas.

He said: “Resist the temptation of monopolizing Jesus in the Christmas season and share the joy of Christmas with everyone.

“If you can help one or two persons do just that, because we must all do what we can to reach out to our neighbours this season.”

The highpoint of the event was the cutting of the Christmas cake by the host and his family, flanked by clerics and other participants.