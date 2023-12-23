The Bauchi State Government has allocated a sum of N100 million to local security vigilance groups in recognition of their exceptional performance in upholding peace and security, particularly in safeguarding the state’s forests against criminal activities.

This announcement was made by Governor Bala Mohammed on Saturday during a visit by members of the joint local security vigilantes to the Government House Bauchi, led by the Commander General, Aliyu Umar Shayi.

Governor Bala urged the joint local security vigilantes to use the funds effectively by procuring necessary materials to bolster their operations. He noted that this donation would significantly support their efforts in delivering effective local security services to protect the state from all forms of crime, fostering its development.

He said that the prevailing peace in the state has attracted substantial investments across critical sectors of the economy.

Furthermore, the governor pledged continuous support to security agencies, including the vigilantes, underscoring the importance of the newly established Ministry of Internal Security in devising security strategies to achieve the set objectives.

Aliyu Umar Shayi, the Commander General of the Hunters group, revealed collaboration with over 70 thousand other vigilante groups spread across the state’s 20 local government areas. He expressed gratitude for the governor’s backing towards vigilante groups and their voluntary services.

Umar Shayi lauded the state government’s initiative to recruit over 20 thousand youths into vigilante and youth empowerment agencies. He asserted that this recruitment drive would enable their agency to collaborate effectively with conventional security agencies, thereby enhancing security and ensuring lasting peace in the state.