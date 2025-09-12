Prince Harry made an unannounced visit to Ukraine on Friday to show support for soldiers wounded in the ongoing war with Russia.

The Duke of Sussex arrived in Kyiv via an overnight train and was photographed in a luxury carriage before being greeted on the platform in the Ukrainian capital.

His visit coincided with that of Britain’s new Foreign Minister, Yvette Cooper, who was in Kyiv on her first overseas trip since assuming office last week.

Harry travelled with a delegation from his Invictus Games Foundation, which works to support wounded servicemen and women. Speaking to The Guardian of UK, he said, “We cannot stop the war but what we can do is do everything we can to help the recovery process.”

During his stay, he was scheduled to meet Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko and around 200 veterans injured in combat.

The trip came just days before Harry’s 41st birthday on Monday and shortly after he met his father, King Charles III, in Britain, their first meeting in nearly two years.

Harry has been estranged from the royal family since he stepped down from official duties in 2020 and relocated to California with his wife, Meghan Markle.