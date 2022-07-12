A former governorship aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, Prince Tonye Princewill, has resigned his membership of the party following the decision of the party’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu, to pick another Muslim, as his running mate.

He is the second former governorship aspirant to resign his membership of the APC after a former member of the House of Representatives, Dr. Dawari George, had done same.

However, George did not state his reasons for dumping the ruling party.

Princewill, in a letter dated July 12, 2022 and addressed to the APC chairman in Ward 3, Buguma City in Asari-Toru local government area of the State, said the decision of the party leadership to choose a Senator Kashim Shettima as presidential running-mate has set a very wrong precedent.

The letter reads in part: “I can’t argue for equity in my state and defend inequity in my country.

“While I appreciate my leader Rt. Hon. Rotimi Amaechi and all his efforts, I cannot defend the decision of my party, in fielding a Muslim Muslim ticket, especially at a time like this, against all protestations from well meaning Nigerians, across religious and political divides.

“It sets a very wrong precedent, it is totally insensitive and even if you win, will prove bad for good governance. Under these dire circumstances, I find no justification to still remain, in good conscience, a member of a political party that subordinates electoral victory, over the safety of lives and the peace of mind of its citizens.

“The men and women of our party here in Rivers are the most loyal and faithful supporters I have met. They know right and they know wrong. And they know me. I enjoyed working with them and I’m so sad to leave. But an APC party that totally disregards the basics of the same equity we preach, is alien to me.

“Buhari resisted the same temptation and chose a little known Osinbajo and won. By doing this, Tinubu is saying that a Northern Christian has no electoral value. My staying means I agree.

“I wish you well. And I remain grateful to our Leader, but I can not defend the indefensible. And to be totally honest, neither should you.”