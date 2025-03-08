Media professionals have emphasised the crucial role investigative journalism plays in promoting good governance and strengthening democracy.

Speaking at the International Conference on Trends in Investigative Journalism in Northern Nigeria, organised by WikkiTimes in collaboration with North Eastern University, Gombe and Tiger Eye Foundation, a mass communication professor, Umar Pate, highlighted the importance of freedom of information in facilitating investigative journalism.

Pate, who is the Vice Chancellor of Federal University Kashere, noted that with freedom of information, journalists could access required data and information to conduct investigations, tasking those willing to embark on investigative journalism to leverage the freedom of information act enacted in the nation.

He said, though investigative journalism is risky and costly, it is essential for holding those in power accountable and promoting transparency.

Also, the co-publisher of WikkiTimes, Ajibola Amzat, revealed that the outlet is currently facing seven lawsuits as a result of its investigative reports.

Despite the challenges, Amzat emphasised the importance of encouraging mass communication students and journalists to pursue investigative journalism.

A keynote speaker at the conference and renowned undercover journalist, Anas Armeryau from Ghana also stressed the critical role journalists play in strengthening democracy, rule of law, and fighting corruption through investigative reports.

The conference was attended by mass communication students, lecturers, media chief executives, legal practitioners and journalists.