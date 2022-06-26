A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, Chief Tony Okocha, has said the Project SMA 2023 was launched to test the popularity of Senator Magnus Ngei Abe ahead of the 2023 governorship election in the state.

This is as a socio-political pressure group, the Rivers United Front (RUF) has called on the people of Rivers State to support the aspiration of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Senator Magnus Ngei Abe to emerge victorious in the 2023 general elections.

Okocha, who spoke in Port Harcourt during the flag-off of the Project SMA 2023 registration exercise in the Rivers East senatorial district of the state, said the exercise cut across all political parties.

He said: “What we are doing now is for Rivers people to ask themselves the truth; who and who or who will govern them come 2023. So, we are going to test Senator Magnus Abe’s popularity and that was why we flagged off this sensitization rally about the Project SMA 2023 registration.

“This registration is across the parties. There are no limitations; it is for indigenes and none indigenes alike. So, we are trying to do a referendum of the popularity of Senator Magnus Ngei Abe vis-a-vis it will also aid in our decision on what while happen to Senator Magnus Abe for Rivers people on 2023.”

RUF President, Dr. Kingsley Anyanwu, spoke yesterday while addressing members of the group during a sensitization rally for Tinubu and Abe in Port Harcourt.

Anyanwu called on every eligible voters across the 23 local government areas of the state to ensure that they obtain their permanent voter’s cards (PVCs) in order to to vote massively for the APC.

He described Abe as visionary leader, an epitome of unity and grassroot mobilizer, who has made a great mark and impact in the politics of the state, adding that the Senator was committed to giving the party the deserved victory.