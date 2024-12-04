Consumer goods company, Promasidor Nigeria Limited has commended its distributors for their role in helping the company achieve business growth in the highly competitive sector in the financial year.

This milestone was the spotlight of this year’s Annual Distributors Conference, themed “Bigger, Bolder, Better”.

The event held in Lagos, was organised to celebrate the company’s growth and to recognise the top-performing distributors across Nigeria.

In his remarks, CEO of Promasidor, Francois Gillet, expressed his gratitude for the distributor’s hard work and dedication even in the face of the ongoing economic downturn. Francois also took the opportunity to recognise the distributor’s significant role in making Promasidor’s products the top choice in key categories in the industry.

He said, “Through this conference we want to also highlight Promasidor business growth this year, a reflection of the company’s strategic shift to cushion the impact of the economic challenges on the market.

Today, 1 in every 3 products purchased in the Nigerian market is a Promasidor product.” He emphasized that Promasidor’s customer-first approach, which has been the backbone of the company since its inception in 1993, has driven its success.

In his comments, head of Sales at Promasidor, Dr. Olakunle Ayeni, praised the strategic role of the distributors in advancing the business objectives of its brands adding that Promasidor is now one of the market leaders in dairy Powder and tea in Nigeria.

“We are proud of what we have accomplished, and we are committed to pushing even further, making sure that every Nigerian can enjoy the quality products we deliver,” Ayeni concluded.

The event recognized outstanding distributors including Eli & Stella LTD (Port Harcourt), Hamir Global Venture (Kano), Nondos Nigeria Enterprises (Owerri), and Mazafimini Depot Stores Ltd (Kano) for their exceptional performance and contribution to Promasidor’s continued success.