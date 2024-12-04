Project Management Institute (PMI) has celebrated 50 exceptional rising leaders transforming the world by leveraging their project management skills to tackle today’s most pressing challenges.

In a statement, PMI said that as shown on the 2024 Future 50 list, these young leaders – all 35 and under, represent a diverse cohort of project professionals reshaping the future across industries like healthcare, environmental science, technology, and social justice.

“Having honorees from Sub-Saharan Africa recognised among the Future 50 is a testament to the exceptional talent, resilience, and innovative spirit that define the continent’s rising project leaders. These individuals are shaping the region’s future and showcasing to the world the profound impact of African ingenuity and leadership. At PMI, we are immensely proud to celebrate their achievements and remain committed to empowering project professionals across the region to continue driving meaningful change,” says George Asamani, Managing Director of Sub-Saharan Africa, PMI.

Honorees from the region include Awa Bousso Dramé, Bernardo Martins, PMP, Bahati Innocent, Celestin Nkeramihigo, PMP, Kevin Kwakye-Safo, PMP, PMI-ACP, Marco Carlos and Prosperidade Sunguete.

“These standout professionals are building, creating, and leading transformative projects that not only solve complex problems but also help pave the way for a more inclusive, sustainable future. As they demonstrate, effective project management and project professionals have the power to create meaningful change.

“The recognition of these 50 leaders comes at a time when project management is more vital than ever. The world needs 2.5 million new project professionals each year by 2030 to fill the talent gap. As AI, climate change, and other macro trends transform industries and create new opportunities for innovation, the demand for skilled project managers capable of driving this transformation has never been higher. Project management is ranked one of the top ten in-demand skills for 2024, according to a LinkedIn report.

By 2050, Africa’s youth population, already the largest in the world, is projected to double to over 830 million. The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development reports that by the same year, the continent’s working-age population (15-64 years old) will rise from 849 million in 2024 to 1.56 billion, accounting for 85 per cent of the global workforce increase,’’ the statement read.