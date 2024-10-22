In a significant show of philanthropic gesture, founder of Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministry, Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin, has donated N50million to support Nigerians grappling with economic hardship.

Known for his benevolence and spiritual acclaim, the revered cleric reaffirmed his commitment to uplifting the less-privileged, describing his act of giving as both a personal mission and a spiritual covenant.

“I promised God that if He blessed me, I would help the poor. Love is sacrifice, and if I love you, I will sacrifice for you,” Fufeyin said, underscoring the deep faith guiding his philanthropy. His donation comes at a crucial time as many Nigerians continue to struggle with rising inflation, unemployment, and other economic pressures.

Fufeyin also encouraged other wealthy individuals to give generously, stressing the importance of sharing blessings with others while invoking divine protection. “Before you give, cover your blessings with the blood of Jesus,” he advised, emphasising that giving should be intentional and rooted in faith.

The pastor’s gesture has drawn widespread praises from members of the public. On social media, individuals like Samson Ogunleye commended Fufeyin’s consistent efforts to help those in need. “This is so thoughtful. Let’s appreciate good things when we see them. Prophet Fufeyin is always there for the hungry and needy, and his contributions are commendable,” Ogunleye remarked.

Through his latest donation, Prophet Fufeyin not only fulfill his promise to God but also sets an inspiring example for others to follow. His act of generosity highlights the power of compassion during difficult times, demonstrating how faith in action can provide hope and relief to those in need.