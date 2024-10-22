A group, the Coalition of South East Youth Leaders has raised the alarm over what it termed incessant sit-at-home orders by different groups and individuals in the South-East geopolitical zone.

The group expressed concern over directives from different individuals and groups ordering the people of the region to stay at home using social media platforms.

The coalition, in a statement signed by its President General, Goodluck Ibem and made available to LEADERSHIP in Umuahia, Abia State capital on Tuesday was reacting to an order directing residents so stay off work on Monday and Tuesday.

“The orders come from unknown persons through voice notes and videos and people are terrified obeying such orders to the later. We cannot continue this as a people. This madness must stop forthwith,” the statement further said.

Ibem noted that this is even after the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), and Simon Ekpa, a foreign-based Biafra separatist agitator had distanced themselves from the order in different publications.

He lamented that a situation where somebody would “wake up from sleep and making a voice note ordering the people to stay indoors must stop. This is a joke taken too far.”

The statement also appealed to President Bola Tinubu to order the release of the IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, who is being detained by the Department of State Services (DSS).

It said, “This will end this embarrassing situation where individuals use the incarceration of Nnamdi Kanu to inflict pain, hardship and economic stagnation in South-East.

“An injury to one, is an injury to all as the saying goes. When South-East is bleeding, the other parts of the country is also affected in the process.”