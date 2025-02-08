Renowned Nigerian cleric, Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Funfeyin, who’s the founder of Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministry, has donated a total of N4.4 million to an elderly couple, Mr and Mrs John Ebikeme, who were facing extreme hardship.

The billionaire prophet also declared divine healing upon the ailing husband, who had been afflicted by mysterious ailments for over two decades.

During a Mountain Service held by the church, Prophet Funfeyin identified the elderly man in the congregation.

Once a successful medical specialist, Ebikeme had fallen into a state of extreme poverty and ill-health, which the prophet attributed to a satanic attack and generational affliction.

His wife, who hails from Bayelsa State, tearfully recounted their years of suffering, including financial struggles and health challenges that had left them without a stable home.

Moved by their plight, Funfeyin first provided N300,000 for the couple to pay their rent, followed by an additional N100,000 from a church member. However, the most dramatic moment came when the man of God laid hands on the sick man and prayed for divine intervention.

Speaking to the congregation, Prophet Funfeyin said: “This is the power of God at work. When Jesus steps into your situation, the things holding you back must let you go. Your generation will no longer be a curse but a blessing. Your time for restoration has come!”

During next Sunday Breakthrough Service, Prophet Funfeyin called out the elderly couple again and fulfilled his promise by blessing them with additional N4million. The emotional moment was met with cheers and tears of joy from the congregation.

The man’s wife, overwhelmed by the unexpected blessing, said: “This is the work of God. I did not expect this.”

Prophet Funfeyin, widely known for his philanthropic gestures and ministry, has remained committed to uplifting the poor and restoring hope to the afflicted. His ministry has previously provided financial assistance to widows, the sick, and struggling families across Nigeria.