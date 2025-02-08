The dropbox visa processing option has been discontinued for United States visa applicants in Nigeria, marking a significant change in the US visa renewal procedure.

Though the US Embassy in Nigeria was yet to issue an official statement on the change, sources have confirmed that the service, which previously allowed eligible applicants to renew their visas without an in-person interview, has been quietly removed from the appointment booking system.

Applicants attempting to schedule visa renewals have reported that the Dropbox feature was no longer an option on the appointment booking platform, suggesting that it may be due to a slew of executive orders from President Donald Trump.

The development came amid a backlog of visa applications, with many applicants waiting for months to secure dropbox appointments before the removal.

Applicants have expressed frustration over the lengthy wait for physical appointments, which has reportedly taken nearly a year.

With the Dropbox option removed and unavailable slots in Lagos since January, applicants may now be required to travel to Abuja for in-person interviews, reverting to the pre-2020 process.