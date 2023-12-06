The federal government has ordered the newly decorated Comptroller-general of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Mrs Caroline Wura-Ola Adepoju, to ensure that Nigerian borders were not only policed effectively, but also to ensure that they were saved from the influx of illegal aliens.

The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, gave the directive while officially decorating Mrs Adepoju with her new rank in Abuja on Wednesday.

Tunji-Ojo, who charged the Immigration CG to pay urgent attention to the management of Nigeria’s land, air and water borders, said, in particular, more personnel should be deployed to effectively man the nation’s borders.

With Adepoju’s decoration as the 18th substantive CGI and the third female to occupy the position, the federal government has brought to an end the succession battle that trailed Mr. Idris Isah Jere’s retirement as the acting Comptroller-general of the Service.

He charged her to redirect the affairs of the NIS on the path of honour where extant rules and regulations, due process and standard practice are followed, stressing that decisive measures must be taken to address corrupt practices, indiscipline and wrong-doings.

According to the Minister, other issues that must be urgently addressed include the alleged excess charges for Nigeria’s standard passport, indiscriminate issuance of official and diplomatic passports and sharp practices associated with numerous immigration services.

His words, “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu who approved your appointment would be proud if you realises that your tenure is marked by a series of groundbreaking achievements that will reshape the landscape of service delivery, reformed policies, and placed the welfare of Nigerian citizens seeking travel. Documents and other services at the forefront.

“Today, I charge you again, to ensure that your leadership qualities continues to pave the way for transformative change, setting new standards of excellence and dedication in service delivery in Immigration Service.”

Adepoju had been on acting capacity since June 1, 2023.

She was born to the family of Mr. and Mrs Olatunji Akinrinsola on July 13, 1963 in Ile-Oluji/Okeigbo local government area of Ondo State in South-West Nigeria.

Until her appointment, she was the Deputy Comptroller General (DCG) in charge of the Finance and Account Directorate.

She is also a Fellow of the Pass Command Course, a Fellow of Security Institute of Nigeria, and a Member, Law Society of Upper Canada.

She is happily married with children.

The minister also decorated the newly appointed six deputy Comptroller-general of the Service – DCG Usman Auna, DCG Babangida Usman, DCG Zainab Lawal, DCG Sadat Hassan, DCG Ijeoma Emenike, and DCG Kemi Nandap