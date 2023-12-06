The National Judicial Council (NJC) has nominated the chairman of the defunct Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal (PEPT), Justice Haruna Simon Tsammani, Justice Jummai Hannatu Sankey, and nine others for appointment as Justices of the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

LEADERSHIP reports that if the nominations were approved and confirmed, the Supreme Court would enjoy the full complement of 21 Justices for the first time in its history.

The NJC made the recommendations at its 104 meeting held on Wednesday, December 6, 2023, where it considered the list of candidates presented by its Interview Committee.

The Council also recommended other successful candidates for appointment as Heads of Courts and other Judicial Officers for the Federal and State Courts in Nigeria.

A statement signed by the NJC Director of Information, Soji Oye, Esq., a copy of which was obtained by LEADERSHIP, listed the other nominees as Supreme Court Justices to include Hon. Justice Chidiebere Nwaoma Uwa, Hon. Justice Chioma Egondu Nwosu-Iheme, Hon. Justice Moore Aseimo A. Adumein, Hon. Justice Obande Festus Ogbuinya,

Hon. Justice Stephen Jonah Adah, Hon. Justice Habeeb Adewale O. Abiru, Hon. Justice Jamilu Yammama Tukur, Hon. Justice Abubakar Sadiq Umar, and Hon. Justice Mohammed Baba Idris.

According to the statement, Hon. Justice Mohammed Ahmed Ramat was nominated as a Justice of the Court of Appeal, while Hon. Justice Joel Filibus Agya and Hon. Justice Umar Abubakar were nominated as the Chief Judges of Taraba and Kebbi States, respectively.

“All recommended candidates to the Supreme Court Bench would be sworn-in after the approval of their recommendation by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, and the subsequent confirmation of their appointment by the Senate.

“The various Heads of Court recommended would also be sworn-in upon the approval of their appointment by their various State Governors and subsequent confirmation of same by their respective State Houses of Assembly,” Oye added.

See The Remaining Nominees Below:

GRAND KADI, SHARIA COURT OF APPEAL, KEBBI STATE

Hon. Kadi Sadiq Usman Mukhtar

PRESIDENT, CUSTOMARY COURT OF APPEAL, OGUN STATE

Hon. Justice A. O. Femi-Segun

PRESIDENT, CUSTOMARY COURT OF APPEAL, TARABA STATE

Hon. Justice Alfred Yakubu

PRESIDENT, CUSTOMARY COURT OF APPEAL, OYO STATE

Hon. Justice Tajudeen M. Abdulganiyu

ONE HIGH COURT JUDGE, BAYELSA STATE

Amaebi Ibomo Orukari

ONE HIGH COURT JUDGE, OGUN STATE

Akinyemi Martins Ayodele

THREE HIGH COURT JUDGES, CROSS RIVER STATE

1.Ama Edet Ekpo

2.Theresa Ansa Agom

3.Jalarth Ogar Agim

THREE KADIS, SHARIA COURT OF APPEAL, ZAMFARA STATE

1.Aminu Abdullahi Gusau

2.Usman Hassan Gummi

3.Hadi Sani

TWO KADIS, SHARIA COURT OF APPEAL, NASARAWA STATE

1.Abubakar Ahmad Tijjani

2.Aliyu Ibrahim Ebbema

NINE HIGH COURT JUDGES, KANO STATE;

1.Fatima Adamu

2.Hauwa Lawal Umar

3.Musa Ahmad

4.Musa Daihuru Mohammed

5.Farida Rabiu Danbappa

6.Halima Aliyu Nasir

7.Aisha Mahmoud

8.Adam Abdullahi

9.Hanif Sanusi Yusuf

ONE JUDGE, CUSTOMARY COURT OF APPEAL, BAYELSA STATE

Opokuma David Lawrence

FOUR HIGH COURT JUDGES, NASARAWA STATE

1.Esther Mami Ejeh

2.Ibrahim Dauda Shekarau

3Musa Muhammad Dallah

4.Makama Tanze Benjamin

TWO JUDGES, CUSTOMARY COURT OF APPEAL, OGUN STATE

1.Awoyomi Bolanle Adenike

2.Lawal Adeniyi Olusanya