The Police Service Commission (PSC) has promoted 1,897 senior Police officers to the next rank.

Among the notable officers promoted on January 23, 2024, included AIG Dasuki Galadanci, AIG in-charge of Zone 12 Bauchi, who has been promoted to a deputy inspector-general of police (DIG) to represent the North-West geopolitical zone of the country.

Galadanci will replace DIG Ibrahim Sani Ka’oje, who is expected to retire on February 2 this year.

The commission also elevated 14 Commissioners of Police to the next rank of Assistant Inspectors-general of Police. However, one of the Commissioners for promotion to AIG was stepped down to enable the Commission review the pending disciplinary matters against the officer, which was sent to the PSC by the Nigeria Police Force (NPF).

The new AIGs are; Yetunde Longe, CP Eastern Ports, Port Harcourt; Haruna Gabriel Garba, CP Federal Capital Territory; Tajudeen Akinwale Abass, CP Delta State; Rex Dundun, CP General Investigation, FCID Annex Kaduna; Durosinmi Olatoye, CP Akwa Ibom State; Afolabi Babatola Adeniyi, CP Adamawa State; Abiodun Oladimeji Asabi, CP Ondo State; CP Julius Alawari Okoro; CP Plateau State; George Chijioke Chuku, CP Benue State; Paul Alifa Omata, CP K9 Force Headquarters; Yusuf Adesina Akeem, CP Research and Development, Force Headquarters; Bzigu Yakabu Kwazhi Dali, CP Osun State; Idris Nagoyo, Police Mounted Troop Squadron and CP Ogundare Dare Emmanuel, CP Ekiti state.

The commission also promoted 21 deputy commissioners of police to the substantive rank of commissioners; 20 assistant commissioners to deputy commissioners, 109 chief superintendents to assistant commissioners and 184 superintendents to chief superintendents.

It also considered and approved the promotion of 1,549 assistant superintendents to deputy superintendents.

Spokesperson of the commission, Ikechukwu Ani, on Wednesday, said the chairman of the commission, Dr. Solomon Arase, who presided over the management meeting of the commission, had accordingly given anticipatory approval for the appointment of one DIG and promotion of 1,897 senior police officers recommended to the commission by the inspector-general of police.

The 14 commissioners of police and 21 deputy commissioners appeared before the management of the commission for an interactive promotion interview, a condition precedent for their elevation to the next ranks.

Ani further stated that at the interactive session, Arase charged the officers to quickly settle down to their new ranks and go forth and win the war against banditry, kidnapping and violent crimes in the country.