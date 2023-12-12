Arsenal midfielder Emile Smith Rowe could make his first appearance since October in Tuesday’s Champions League tie at PSV Eindhoven.

The England international, 23, returned to full training on Monday after recovering from a knee injury.

Arsenal are through to the last 16 as Group B winners and Gunners boss Mikel Arteta could use the PSV game as a chance to give Smith Rowe some minutes.

“The more we can give him chances to play, the better we will be,” he said.

Smith Rowe has struggled with injuries and missed almost all of last season after having groin surgery.

Arteta says he has been impressed with how Smith Rowe has responded to his latest setback and backed him to return as an even better player.

“What he has been through is part of the experience that 95% of footballers have to go through,” he added.

“That’s difficulties, injuries, setbacks and different kinds of performances too. He’s back now and he can use that in a very powerful way, he will be a much better player.

“I think he’s on the right path, the way he’s done his rehab. I haven’t seen it like he’s done it this time.”

Bukayo Saka did not travel to the Netherlands, but Arteta played down injury concerns for the English winger.

“He is fine,” he added.

“With a few of them we decided to have another day of recovery just 48 hours before and he has played a lot of minutes so it wasn’t worth exposing him.

“We have five or six big injuries so we are already a bit thin.”

Meanwhile, the Gunners boss said Jurrien Timber’s recovery is going “very well”.

The Dutch defender has not played since suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury on his Premier League debut against Nottingham Forest on 12 August.

“Obviously he’s going through a really significant injury but he’s flying to be fair, the stage he is right now,” Arteta said.

“The way he works every single day is incredibly satisfying to watch but unfortunately we’re going to miss him still for a long time.”

PSV, like Arsenal, have nothing at stake in the game because they are already assured of second place in the group.