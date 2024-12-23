The Petroleum Tanker Drivers Branch of the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (PTD- NUPENG) has urged the Federal Government to ensure that work commences in earnest on the repair of federal highways, which it has earmarked public funds for their execution.

The Union disagreed over the present administration’s exclusion from the Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) scheme.

The PTD—NUPENG adopted the resolutions in a communique issued at the end of its quarterly National Executive Committee meeting held at the weekend in Benin, the capital of Edo State.

Findings revealed that the Federal Government, at the end of its Federal Executive Council meetings held in June and October, announced approval for the sums of N42.4 billion and N740 billion to repair certain federal highways in the country.

In a communique signed by Comrades Augustine Egbon and Oluchi Chinagorom, National Chairman and National Secretary, respectively, of the PTD—NUPENG, they urged all the relevant federal government agencies to take necessary measures to ensure that Nigerians get the value for the public funds by insisting that the contractors fix the federal roads before the peak of the rainy season.

The Union resolutions read in part:” We commend the Federal Government for giving favourable consideration to the repair of federal highways, which will make the roads safer and passable and lessen the burden of transporters whose livelihoods depend on a quality road network.

“We recall that the present administration had earmarked substantial public funds to put the federal highways in good shape last year.

“In June this year, the Federal Executive Council approved a total sum of N42.4 billion as the cost of variation for three federal roads in the country.

“Again, last October, FEC approved N740 billion for the Berger stretch of the Abuja-Kano route.

“We want also to nudge the memory of Nigerians that under the past administration, specifically in 2021, the sum of N621.2bn was approved for the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited ( NNPCL) to use for the reconstruction of 21 federal roads, spread across the six geopolitical zones in the country under what was called strategic intervention under the Federal Government Road Infrastructure and Refreshment Tax Credit Scheme.

“Having shown commitment to fix the roads, unlike its predecessor, we urge the Federal Government to walk its talks by pushing the contractors to the site before the commencement of the rainy season.

“Unnecessary delay on the part of government and contractors could be inimical to the interest of Nigerian commuters and transporters as it would be cost variation counter-productive to resort to desperate measures during the rainy season.

“A stitch in time saves nine. We don’t want untouchable contractors to abandon the site and hold the government to ransom by demanding a variation of cost.

“We further appeal to FG to redeem its pledge on the repair of the Sagamu-Benin road, the Makurdi-Katsina-Ala road, the Kachako-Dambazau road in Kano State, Yola-Hong-Mubi road in Adamawa State.

“Finally, yet important are the Okene – Auchi – Benin Lanai-Agai-Bida. Attention must also be given to the East-West road from Benin-Warri to Port Harcourt in deplorable condition.”

The Union, which decried its exclusion from the list of beneficiaries of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) kits, further appealed to the relevant FG Ministry to integrate it into the disbursement.

“As players in the downstream oil and gas sector involved in haulage of petroleum products, tanker drivers have been excluded from the CNG scheme.

“There have been no CNG kits for tanker drivers. We can use CNG, too, to power our tankers. It is not only for people using smaller cars. Tankers also need cheaper fuel.”