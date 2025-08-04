Any public office holders who refused to document his or her experiences while serving the people, have skeletons in their cupboard.

A Rivers State-born businessman and philanthropist, Kingsley Wali, stated this, emphasising that documenting public service experiences will help succeeding generations to further understand public service.

Wali spoke in Port Harcourt, during the presentation of a book to mark the 87th birthday and 60th wedding anniversary of Emeritus Professor Dagogo Fubara.

The book, titled: ‘Dagogo Michael Jim Fubara: Life of Divine Providence’, had prominent personalities from the academia and business sectors at its launch.

“What I find most disturbing is that those who have had opportunity of holding public offices don’t even bother to put pen into paper, talk less of print, about their experience while serving the people.

“Could it be the fact that they were really not serving the people that there is nothing there for them that they want to tell the world? If you truly served the people honestly, there must be something you should tell the people.

“So I believe that this should act as a reminder to people to write because if you attain public office, there are encounters, both private and public. So if you decide not to put them there deliberately or intentionally, it then means there is something hideous that you are keeping away from the public,” he said.

He encouraged public officeholders to let the children learn that there is something about service. “There are things that you will encounter while serving the public; some pleasant, some not too pleasant.

“And even if in the course of serving public you had issues that led you to some uncomfortable position, family issues, or health challenges or even to the extent that you had issues with the law and you are arrested, detained for whatever reason. Even if you go to jail and come out, there is something for you to tell people that will stop others from doing those things,” he added.

In his remarks, the Vice Chancellor of Rivers State University, Professor Isaac Zeb-Obipi, commended Fubara, who is a traditional ruler and Africa’s first professor of Geodesy, for his impact on the continent.

Prof Zeb-Obipi, who was represented by a senior lecturer in the University, Professor Zack Jeremiah, described the emeritus professor as “a testament to the power of education, resilience and divine providence.”

He stated that beyond academia, Fubara’s contribution has been multifaceted, adding that he has played a pivotal role in the development of Nigeria’s geodesy infrastructure.

“I believe this work is not only the chronicle of a life journey of a distinguished scholarships and a visionary leader but also serve as an inspiration to those that aspire to make meaningful impacts on their communities and beyond.

“Professional Dagogo Fubara, as much as I know him is a testament to the power of education, resilience and divine providence. Fubara is the first professor of Geoindice of African descent worldwide,” the Vice chancellor said.

In his remarks, chairman of the occasion and former deputy governor of Rivers State, Alabo Gabriel Toby, advised Fubara to continue to honour God, who has already honoured him.

“Professor Fubara is very distinguished, very prominent internationally and locally. God has honoured you and you need to honour him, which you have done. But, for the rest of your life, continue to honour God,” Toby charged the celebrant.