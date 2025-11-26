She Blooms, an initiative of the Heart of Care Providers, is sensitising pupils and students in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on menstrual hygiene and cervical cancer, the second most prevalent cancer among Nigerian women.

The awareness campaign, targeted at educating the girl-child in primary and secondary schools alongside boys forms one half of She Blooms’ activities.

The initiative is also dedicated to empowering women with information, tools and referrals necessary to take charge of their health by creating awareness on cervical cancer.

The initiative targeted eight primary and secondary schools in urban slums and underserved communities across the FCT, including Not Forgotten Initiative School, Asokoro, and Jabi Junior Secondary School, Abuja.

Pupils and students were educated on the meaning of menstruation and the importance of menstrual hygiene while they were also taught about cervical cancer, its symptoms and preventive measures.

Founder of Heart of Care Providers, Dr Jocelyn Lee, said the awareness project is crucial because cervical cancer is the second most prevalent cancer among Nigerian women, after breast cancer.

The project is particularly important because, although the HPV vaccine has been available in Nigeria since the early 2020s, public awareness remains low.

The pupils and students fall within the recommended age range of 9 to 14 years when they can protect themselves against the disease and also learn about menstruation before they experience it.

“Some learn about menstruation at the same time they are going through it. You need to learn this before you go through it. Because when you start menstruating all of a sudden without knowing what it is, you are scared. The education is important as the first stage of this project.”

Following the children’s education on cervical cancer, Lee said the second stage of the project will involve parents, since they decide whether the children receive the vaccine.

However, Lee said that, in addition to encouraging the children to conduct their own research, over 30 years of global research show that over two to three million girls and boys vaccinated around the world had no side effects, as well as a decrease in cervical cancer and other cancers. It is important for us to talk about this openly.

To involve parents, the children were given a form clearly outlining what they had been taught about cervical cancer.

“We are hoping to follow up with them through a part of the form which asks, ‘how many people want to get the vaccine?’ From this, we will have an idea of those interested in getting vaccinated, their communities, and then help transition them to a health centre closest to them,” Lee said.

Speaking to LEADERSHIP at the event, She Blooms Project Director, David Olukitibi, said the response from the children made the challenges encountered during the project worthwhile.

“It has been amazing. When you hear the questions they ask and their curiosity to know more, it shows the importance of this project and why it is important now. We want to visit more schools next year, to keep creating awareness and advocating for this.”

Students of Junior Secondary School, Jabi (JSS 3), expressed gratitude for the knowledge gained.

Omebe J. Chimamanda said; “I knew about some hygiene habits to maintain during menstruation, but I didn’t know anything about cervical cancer before this. I have learnt that we should wash our underwear and change pads three times a day while menstruating. I also learnt that cancer can be prevented when one is between ages 9 and 14.”

“I am happy that I got a reusable pad and learnt how to use it. I will also tell my parents what I learnt today about cervical cancer.”

Head Boy, Chukwuemeka A. Chidera, said; “I have learnt more about menstruation beyond its meaning, and this has helped me develop communication skills for whenever a female friend or my sister is menstruating.

“I didn’t know that men can get cancer and can transmit it to females. I thought only females could get it. We were taught that cancer can be transmitted via sexual relations or close skin-to-skin contact.”