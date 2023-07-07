PZ Wilmar Leads Campaign For Food Fortification

PZ Wilmar in partnership with The Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN), a Swiss-based foundation recently hosted some media editors and civil society organisations on a training workshop on food fortification.

The event took place at PZ Wilmar’s factory in Lagos. PZ Wilmar is the manufacturers of food brand, Devon King’s and Mamador.

According to the company, the workshop had in attendance members of the PZ Wilmar leadership, civil society groups, media editors, including representatives of The Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN). PZ Wilmar also showcased its food fortification process as an industry leader in quality systems and food fortification in Nigeria. The workshop also included a tour of the PZ Wilmar factory.

Speaking during the event in the PZ Wilmar factory in Lagos, the Head of Manufacturing at PZ Wilmar, Femi Ojumu, stated that the event highlights the organisation’s products and processes as a proponent of food fortification practice in Nigeria.

“This event highlights our dedication to delivering quality food products to our consumers. It is in line with our commitment to responsible and healthy food production and consumption that puts Nigeria on the map for sustainable development in food manufacturing,” he said.

The workshop activities included presentations on Orientation and Introduction to Food Fortification Process, a tour of the PZ Wilmar Edible Oil Fortification Facilities and interactions with the Quality Control and Production Team.