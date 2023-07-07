Group Launches App For Housekeeping, Cleaning Services

As part of effort to provide job opportunities to young Nigerians, innovative youth group have created Eatse App, a cleaning and housekeeping application to connect cleaners and clients in different parts of the FCT.

At a media briefing in Abuja, the chief executive officer of Eatse, Aka Daniel Chidiebere, said that the company began operations seven months ago and has been improving in the business of connecting cleaners (Easers) with clients needing cleaning services.

He said that the company has been offering services to cover communities in Guzape, Gwarinpa, Asokoro, Lugbe, Lokogoma, Nyanya and other parts of the FCT.

Chidiebere revealed that the company has also taken into consideration security issues, including theft, molestation and other negative incidents by providing forms for clients and clearness to fill before, during and after each cleaning services.

He said that Eatse, as a housekeeping/cleaning technology delivery company, has developed a fully functional website and user-friendly app for clients and cleaners.