Qausain TV Confers Excellence Award On Pantami

The immediate past minister of communications and digital economy, Professor Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami has been conferred with Award of Excellence in Abuja.

The award came from Qausain TV and was conferred on him by the organisation’s national president, Malam Nasir Musa Albanin Agege during their visit to the former minister at his Abuja residence.

During the presentation of the award, Albanin Agege said that the former minister deserved the award because of his numerous contributions to the development of the communications and digital economy sector when he was minister.

He said it is also in recognition of the laudable policies developed by the ministry under the supervision of the former minister and for repositioning Nigeria’s digital economy sector on the path of sustainable development.

“The award was in recognition of the former minister’s efforts in the formulation and implementation of policies to accelerate the digitisation of the nation’s economy,” he added.

While receiving the award, Pantami thanked Qausain TV for recognising his modest achievements in the communications and digital economy sector.