Reps Will Work For All Nigerians, Says Abbas

The speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Tajudeen Abbas has assured that the 10th House of Representatives would work for all Nigerians.

He said the overwhelming mandate given to him by his colleagues would spur him to work assiduously with every member to achieve a Nigeria that every citizen desires.

Abbas was speaking over the weekend in Abuja when he led a delegation of members, alongside his deputy, Hon Benjamin Kalu, to thank the first lady, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, for the support given to them to emerge as the presiding officers of the 10th House.

He said they did not take the first lady’s support for granted, which was why they resolved to visit and thank her, saying the 10th House would give the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led administration all the support to succeed.

Abbas said the current administration would have a smooth sail as the president, the vice president, the first lady, the chief of staff to the president, the deputy chief of staff to the president and the secretary to the government of the federation were all members of the National Assembly, a development that would make them relate with the parliament from the point of knowledge.