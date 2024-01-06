The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has re-stated its commitment to improve the credibility and quality of its projects across the Niger Delta region through effective project monitoring and supervision.

A statement issued by the director, corporate affairs, Pius Ughakpoteni, said the director, project monitoring and supervision, PMS, Engr Nelson Onwo, assured this during an interview with newsmen in Port Harcourt, noting that the commission had a well-defined structure that would ensure a high level of efficiency in project delivery.

He said the PMS directorate was managing close to 17,000 projects out of which about 30 per cent had been completed, while about 50 per cent were on-going and were at various stages of completion.

“In NDDC, project monitoring and supervision begins in the nine state offices of the commission, where our engineers pay routine inspection visits to the project sites. They also pay unscheduled visits for purposes of raising Interim Payments Certificates, IPC.

“These activities overlap with those at the headquarters, which oversights the state offices. We complement them and also supervise what they are doing and ensure that what they send to us are double-checked to ensure compliance with our specifications,” he said.