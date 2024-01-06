Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Hassan Abubakar, has stressed the readiness of his office to partner the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation in delivering relief materials across the country with its aircraft.

Abubakar spoke through the director of public relations and information of the Nigerian Air Force, Air Vice Marshal Edward Gabkwet, who visited the minister in her office on Thursday.

The air chief assured the minister of support to move both humanitarian aid workers and relief materials to states and hinterlands where they are most needed across the country.

Abubakar said his position was in line with the security organisation’s civil-military relationship and humanitarian service to the people.

According to him, as part of the Nigeria Armed Forces’ responsibilities, the Airforce was willing, able and ready to partner relevant government MDAs.

“Beyond security, the Nigerian Airforce provides humanitarian support to communities working with relevant government Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs),” he said.

Meanwhile, more relief materials activated by the minister of humanitarian affairs and poverty alleviation, Dr Betta Edu, have arrived at Plateau State, according to a statement from the ministry signed by Rasheed Olanrewaju Zubair, the special adviser on media and publicity to the minister.

The General Officer Commanding (GOC), 3 Division of the Nigerian Army, Jos and Commander of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH ), Major General Abdulsalam Abubakar, Plateau State Governor Caleb Mutfwang, traditional rulers, religious leaders, as well as youth leaders, have all confirmed the arrival of the items.

“The relief materials include food and non-food items as part of the immediate humanitarian response, more are still coming,” Dr. Edu said.

The relief materials were taken to Barkin Ladi, Bokkos, and Mangu LGAs of Plateau State in line with the president’s directive. The minister also announced job opportunities for humanitarian aid workers in the affected communities.