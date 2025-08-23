A new African historical drama inspired by the legendary rain making queen of South Africa, ‘Queen Modjadji’ is streaming on Showmax.

Produced by South Africa’s Rhythm World Productions known for titles such as Sibongile & The Dlaminis and My Brother’s Keeper, the series is set in a time of tribal conflict and spiritual reckoning and chronicles the rise of a young woman destined to lead through divine power.

The drama stars Makoma Mohale as Queen Maselekwane Modjadji, with Ngele Ramulondi playing her younger self, and newcomer Masutang Hope Rasekele in the role of her mother, Dzungundini.

Drawing from the life of the legendary Balobedu rainmaker, the first Queen Modjadji, whose bloodline has ruled Southern Africa’s Lobedu clan for centuries, Queen Modjadji weaves a blend of African mythology, matriarchal leadership, and cultural heritage. With striking visuals and a strong narrative core, the series places indigenous African identity at the forefront of premium television storytelling.

The premiere of Queen Modjadji headlines Showmax’s August content slate, which features a diverse selection of local and international titles. Among them are Dexter: Original Sin, Sibongile & The Dlaminis Season 2, Law & Order Season 24, and the return of John Cena in Peacemaker Season 2.