An international music artiste and Queen of the North, Lisa Yaro, has been honoured with ‘Who Is Who Stand Of Fame’ award in recognition of her humanitarian gestures and efforts to improve education in the country.

Yaro, an actress, expressed gratitude to God for the recognition and pledged that she would continue to use her non-governmental organisation (NGO) to advance the welfare of the less-privileged in the society.

The Kaduna-born entertainer thanked the organisers of the award, ‘Who Is Who Media’ for finding her worthy of the recognition, saying she was not taking it for granted, adding that it’s a privilege she would not forget.

She had earlier visited School of the Deaf in Kuje area of Abuja, where she pledged to donate teaching aids, dining tables, barber clippers, and wash kits for the students and management.

She was also at the University of Abuja where she doled our cash prizes in scholarships as well as internally displaced persons (IDPs) camp in Durumi, Abuja, where she donated relief materials and equally pledged to equip the clinic and reopen the school in the camp that has since been closed down due to lack of teachers and volunteers.

Yaro, who has performed for top rated musicians, including Tubaba, Flavour, Asake and took part in other shows in the United States, said she seeks to pass a message with her music, saying she was always mindful of what she says as music lyrics are very important.

According to her, she seeks to use her music to inspire and shape the future of numerous African youths.

She urged youths on the continent not to be discouraged but focus on chasing their dreams irrespective of the challenges they may face.

Describing Nigeria as her home, she encouraged others to spare a thought and sow a seed in the country that would touch the lives of others.