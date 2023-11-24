President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of eight new Permanent Secretaries in the Federal Civil Service following the recently concluded selection process by the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation.

According to a statement by Presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, on Friday, the permanent secretaries

are Ndakayo-Aishetu Gogo, Adeoye Adeleye Ayodeji, Rimi Nura Abba, Bako Deborah Odoh, Omachi Raymond Omenka, Ahmed Dunoma Umar, Watti Tinuke and Ella Nicholas Agbo.

President Tinubu anticipated that the new Permanent Secretaries, having emerged at the top of qualified candidates after a diligent assessment process, will deploy their expertise and competence in the effective execution of the Renewed Hope mandate to revitalise service delivery in all Federal Ministries, Departments, and Agencies in the superceding interest of the Nigerian people.