Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited (BASL), operator of the Murtala Muhammed Airport Terminal Two (MMA2), has felicitated Nigerian Muslims on the commencement of this year’s Ramadan Fasting.

According to the Islamic Calendar, Ramadan Fasting is a spiritual exercise that requires abstinence from eating, drinking and other indulgences from dawn to dusk.

LEADERSHIP reports that the Nigerian Supreme Council of Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), the highest religious regulatory body that administers the affairs of Muslims in Nigeria, had announced the sighting of the Moon across Nigeria on Wednesday, March 22, signaling the commencement of the fasting on Thursday.

In a statement on Thursday, Head of Corporate Communications, Mr.Oluwatosin Onalaja, said BASL has made adequate provision for the safety, security and wellbeing of travellers and other stakeholders within and around the terminal during the fasting period.

To further reassure customers, he stated that, “We have inaugurated and equipped an FRSC Special Marshal Team for proper Traffic Control within and around the terminal. Our Aviation Security (AvSec) team are also well equipped to detect any security threats and nip them in the bud, using our state-of-the-art CCTV surveillance systems.

“Theft and extortion have drastically reduced at the terminal, thanks to this technology-driven surveillance, and overt and covert security systems. It would also be recalled that in the last 16 years of operation, the terminal has had the good fortune of not experiencing any major internal or external security attacks.

“BASL believes that the Ramadan Fasting season is an opportunity for Muslims to rededicate themselves and reaffirm their belief in God. We will ensure that the MMA2 terminal is free from encumbrances that would create stress or apprehension for our travellers and other customers during and after this holy month.

“And specifically also, our Muslim travellers can have their quiet time in our newly refurbished prayer room while at the terminal,” the statement added.