In the spirit of this year’s Ramadan season, an international non-governmental organization, Life USA, through a Nigerian-based NGO, Maple Leaf Early Years Foundation, has distributed Ramadan Food Baskets to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

LEADERSHIP reports that 100 families were beneficiaries of food items for the Ramadan season at the Wassa IDP camp in Abuja.

Speaking during the distribution, the Co-Founder of Maple Leaf Early Years Foundation, Ndubuisi Nwigwe stated that with the commencement of the Ramadan fast season, Muslim parents who are beneficiaries of the programme will need food items to break their fast.

“Today, Life For Relief and Development USA is providing Ramadan Food Baskets for families of the children who attend the Transitional Learning Center in these six states of the federation.

The distribution of the Ramadan Food Baskets that we have here is for these 100 families here in Wassa IDPs Camp FCT,” he said.

According to him, this distribution is an initiative of Life USA who are their international partners and who have provided the funds for the food items.

He explained that one of Maple Leaf Early Years Foundation’s core mandates is providing early childhood and primary education to IDPs across the country. The states which the Foundation has reached so far, in addition to the FCT include Bauchi, Cross River, Edo, Imo and Zamfara States.

He also explained that the Transitional Learning Centers were set up in partnership with the National Commission for Refugees, Migrates and IDPs, and with the support and partnership of the states and their local communities.

“Our focus is predominantly Education in Emergencies.” The inspiration behind this intervention stems from the need to provide for vulnerable children who have been displaced by conflict or climate disasters.

“As it is widely known, when children are displaced, their education is also interrupted. Therefore the provision of Transitional Learning Centres will ensure that while they are in camps, their education continues by providing qualified teachers who deliver quality basic education, psychosocial support and school feeding programs as part of the intervention.”

The Programmes Coordinator for Maple Leaf Early Years Foundation, Ms. Dorcas Madumeye said that the decision to hold the distribution of the Ramadan Food Baskets in Wassa IDP Camp FCT was a very welcome development for the families, adding that from what she observed, the parents are very grateful to Life USA.

She added, “Life USA has been organizing projects through our organization in Nigeria, and this is just one of Life USA’s impactful projects. We are grateful and look forward to our continued partnership with them and the projects we will implement in the future.”