The Senate, on Wednesday, summoned the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, and the Commissioner of Police, Benneth Igwe, to appear before it over the spate of kidnapping in the territory.

The summon of both Wike and the FCT Police Commissioner by the Senate was sequel to adoption of prayers contained in a motion sponsored by Senator Ned Nwoko (PDP, Delta North) on the kidnapping and killing of his Senior Legislative Aide (SLA), Barrister Chris Agidy, in Galadimawa District of Abuja last year.

Other prayers adopted by the Senate after exhaustive debate on the motion by Senators were that the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, should urgently increase security patrols and surveillance within Abuja and across the nation as proactive measures against kidnappings.

That the IGP should see to the installation of CCTV cameras in strategic locations within and around Abuja highways and that the Police should dedicate a three digit emergency number for effective emergency response.

The Senate also resolved that the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) should urgently ensure the functionality of dedicated emergency numbers for Police, Ambulance and Fire Service emergencies to enhance swift response to security and public safety incidents.

The FCT Minister and Police Commissioner, according to the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, are to meet the Senate in closed-door session on a date to be communicated to them in a letter of summon to be forwarded to them by the Clerk of the Senate, Chinedu Akubueze.

“The FCT Minister and Police Commissioner would appear before us in closed session on a date to be sent to them by the Clerk of the Senate.

“Their expected appearance before the Senate is to hear from them, measures and strategies being put in place to stem the ugly tide of kidnappings in FCT.

“Incidences like kidnapping and killing of SLA of Senator Nwoko and some residents of FCT, are worrisome and must be stopped not only in FCT but in Nigeria generally,” Akpabio said.

The late Barrister Chris Agidy was kidnapped along with 19 others in Galadimawa in November 2023.