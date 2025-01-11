Abuja’s roads are becoming increasingly dangerous, with the growing theft of sewage manhole covers raising serious safety concerns for both residents and the authorities.

As night falls, criminals strike, exploiting the darkness and leaving behind nothing but a trail of destruction and devastation. In their wake, the risk of accidents, broken vehicles, and, worse yet, loss of lives increases exponentially. It is a crisis that calls for immediate action, but the question remains—how long will Abuja’s residents have to live in fear of these perilous gaps in their roads?

Just last week, reports emerged revealing that numerous manhole covers had been stolen from various locations across the city, especially along busy roads. These missing covers have left dangerous open holes, putting both motorists and pedestrians at risk. The gaps have already caused several near-miss accidents, prompting urgent calls for action from local authorities.

The absence of this vital infrastructure not only endangers physical safety but also underscores the escalating problem of vandalism in the capital.

In response to this concerning trend, the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has condemned the thefts, urging greater community vigilance to combat the increasing wave of vandalism.

Following directives from the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, for the replacement of stolen manhole covers, the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) has quickly initiated the replacement of vandalized sewer and stormwater manhole covers across Abuja.

During an inspection of ongoing repairs along the B6 and B12 circle roads in the Central Business District, FCDA executive secretary, Engr. Richard Yunana Dauda, expressed concern, stating, “It is unfortunate that we continue to face this challenge. Despite our efforts to replace these covers, they are repeatedly stolen.”

READ ALSO: Wike Vows To Prosecute Vandals For Manhole Cover Theft

Dauda explained that the manhole covers are specially designed to withstand heavy vehicular traffic and are essential to the city’s drainage system. He emphasised that the absence of these covers not only disrupts critical urban infrastructure but also deprives citizens of essential services.

He further highlighted that replacing the stolen covers demands a significant investment of both time and labor, as the covers are designed to support substantial loads.

Due to the design of our infrastructure, these facilities are located in the middle of the road, with sewer and stormwater lines running through them. They are specifically constructed for these purposes.

Concerns over the theft of public infrastructure have become a growing issue. In response to the rise in such incidents, the FCTA is working closely with security agencies to strengthen measures to protect these assets from vandalism.

The executive secretary expressed his frustration over the ongoing threat: “Despite using various materials in many areas, individuals continue to steal them. What is the point? When you steal public infrastructure, you are essentially stealing from yourself.

In addition to replacing stolen manhole covers, the FCTA has explored alternative materials designed to be less attractive to thieves.

Dauda expressed concern that even these new materials, which have little recycling value, are not immune to theft.

“These are federal resources, national resources, that have been invested in these infrastructure projects,” he said, urging the media to help raise awareness about this damaging behavior.

A director from the FCDA, who wished to remain anonymous, noted that while the authority is working diligently to replace the stolen manholes, there is little more they can do to prevent theft, aside from reducing the quality of the covers.

“The theft of manholes is not a new issue. It predates the tenure of the former minister, Muhammad Bello. It is not feasible for the FCTA to assign security personnel to every road to protect manholes. The administration simply cannot afford that level of security,” the director said.

However, he added that there are plans in place by the administration to take further action to deter potential thieves and buyers of stolen covers. “I believe that once these plans are implemented, it will help mitigate the problem,” he said.

In addition to replacing stolen manhole covers, the FCTA has explored alternative materials designed to be less attractive to thieves.

Dauda expressed concern that even these new materials, which have little recycling value, are not immune to theft.

“These are federal resources, national resources, that have been invested in these infrastructure projects,” he said, urging the media to help raise awareness about this damaging behaviour.

A director from the FCDA, who wished to remain anonymous, noted that while the authority is working diligently to replace the stolen manholes, there is little more they can do to prevent theft, aside from reducing the quality of the covers.

“The theft of manholes is not a new issue. It predates the tenure of the former minister, Muhammad Bello. It is not feasible for the FCTA to assign security personnel to every road to protect manholes. The administration simply cannot afford that level of security,” the director said.

However, he added that there are plans in place by the administration to take further action to deter potential thieves and buyers of stolen covers. “I believe that once these plans are implemented, it will help mitigate the problem,” he said.

The FCTA’s efforts to combat the theft of sewage manhole covers have already led to the arrest of several suspects believed to be involved in the crimes.

The senior special assistant on Public Communications and New Media to the FCT Minister, Lere Olayinka, stated that efforts are ongoing to identify not just the culprits but also the potential buyers of the stolen covers.

He emphasised the minister’s deep concern about this troubling trend, which presents significant dangers to road users.

“The government will take all necessary actions to ensure these offenders are held accountable,” Olayinka said.

He also condemned those who exploit public resources for personal gain, highlighting the stark contrast between the public investment in infrastructure and the selfish actions of certain.

In a significant development, the FCTA last week identified Abuja Steel Company as a potential buyer of the stolen manhole covers, leading to an ongoing investigation into their operations.

According to Olayinka, this company, situated along Abuja–Kaduna Road, has raised red flags about several recovered items. Investigators are working to ascertain potential involvement in the removal, purchase, and melting of these infrastructural components.

Recent FCT Police reports further revealed that more than 50 suspects were arrested across various “panteka” hotspots in areas like Kabusa, Garki, Mabushi, and Wuse.

The FCT Police Command also recovered around 25 manhole covers, alongside three vehicles, vandalized solar street lights, and tools linked to the criminal activities.

FCT Police Commissioner Olatunji Disu confirmed that investigations indicated involvement in a larger network selling stolen items to scrap dealers.

“Our operatives conducted a targeted operation that led to the arrests of over 50 suspects and the recovery of vital infrastructural components at Panteka hotspots,” Disu stated during a press briefing, underscoring the threat these activities pose to public safety and the integrity of critical infrastructure.

Wike has vowed that those arrested in connection with these thefts will face severe legal consequences, reinforcing the government’s commitment to combating such criminal activities.

He labelled the current acts of vandalism as economic sabotage, stating unequivocally, “Protecting public amenities is primarily a responsibility of the citizens.”

The minister said that as the FCTA mobilises resources to tackle this troubling trend, there is a strong emphasis on community involvement.

Residents are encouraged to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities, particularly as they pertain to public property.

The minister commended Nigerians for their civic activism, especially those who have utilized social media to spread awareness and document incidents of vandalism.

As Abuja confronts the growing problem of manhole cover thefts, a united effort from government officials, security agencies, and vigilant citizens will be crucial in restoring safety and safeguarding the city’s vital infrastructure.

The message is clear: protecting public property is not solely the responsibility of the government; it is a collective duty that should resonate with every citizen who uses and benefits from these shared resources.