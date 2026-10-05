Emmanuel Fernandez’s Rangers future is under fresh scrutiny after the Scottish club were advised to consider selling the Super Eagles defender while his market value remains high.

The Nigeria international moved to Ibrox from Peterborough United in the summer of 2025 and quickly became a regular. He enjoyed a standout 2025/26 season, winning Rangers’ Player of the Season award and a spot in the PFA Scotland Team of the Season. His form helped Rangers challenge for the Scottish Premiership title, though they did not win it.

This term has been tougher. Fernandez has struggled to match last season’s standards, drawing criticism from former Rangers players, while manager Derek McInnes has asked him for greater consistency.

The centre-back was heavily linked with a move last summer, with several top European clubs reportedly monitoring him. Rangers decided against selling, but Scottish journalist and broadcaster Johnny McFarlane believes the club may need to rethink that position before his value starts to fall.

McFarlane said Fernandez’s age is a key factor. He suggested that a 22-year-old defender would command a different market, but with Fernandez set to turn 25 in mid-November, Rangers may need to accelerate any transfer plans.

He also warned that timing is crucial, noting that a player’s transfer value can become a problem once he reaches 27 or 28.

Fernandez remains the most valuable player in the Scottish Premiership, meaning Rangers could still attract a significant fee if they choose to sell.

The defender is now with the Super Eagles ahead of Tuesday’s friendly against Russia. He was an unused substitute in both of Nigeria’s 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers last month and will hope to start against Russia as he tries to impress coach Eric Chelle and secure a larger role in the national team.