Dr Olufemi Olaleye, who was convicted and sentenced to double life imprisonment by a Lagos State High Court in Ikeja for defiling his wife’s niece, has asked the Court of Appeal in the state to void his conviction.

Olaleye, the managing director of Optimal Cancer Care Foundation, was in October this year jailed for the rest of his life by Justice Rahman Oshodi after he found him guilty of a two- count charge of defilement of a child and sexual assault by penetration.

However, dissatisfied with the verdict, the convict, through his lawyer, Kemi Pinheiro (SAN), had filed 35 grounds of appeal against the lower court‘s judgement.

The appellant argued that the lower court erred in its conclusion that the alleged survivor was a child of 16 years at the time of the incident and that the prosecution did not provide documentary evidence to support the age of the survivor.