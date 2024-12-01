Marcus Rashford and Joshua Zirkzee scored two goals apiece as Manchester United thrashed Everton 4-0 on Sunday in new manager Ruben Amorim’s first Premier League match at Old Trafford.

The United’s biggest victory margin in a league game since a 5-1 win over Leeds United in 2021, lifted them three spots to ninth in the EPL table after 13 games.

Rashford put United ahead in the 34th minute when he darted in to fire home Bruno Fernandes’s corner with a side-footed volley that sailed in off the outstretched foot of Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite.

“It is a nice result,” Rashford told Sky Sports. “It is important with a new coach and a new way of playing, when we are still learning. We have to back up this performance and win in midweek [on Wednesday at Arsenal].

“We all, as individuals, want to get back to our best and then push to improve so even in the bad moments you are doing the right thing.”

The goal ignited Amorim’s side, who dominated the rest of the match, and Zirkzee doubled the lead in the 41st minute when Amad Diallo intercepted Jordan Pickford’s goal kick and the forward fired home Fernandes’s cross from close range.

Rashford, who has netted three goals in three games since Amorim took charge, completed his brace 20 seconds after half-time when he ran on to a through ball from Amad who caused Everton problems all afternoon.

Amad stripped the ball off James Tarkowski in the 64th minute and drove forward before feeding Zirkzee to slot in his second.

“He is really big in talent, but small in size,” Amorim said of the five-foot-eight Diallo. “He did a great job but he also has to improve. [Interim manager] Ruud van Nistelrooy helped him a lot in his games in charge and now he’s helping me.”

Delighted United fans sang Amorim’s name all afternoon. The new manager, who barely cracked a smile throughout the game, is unbeaten in three matches since taking charge, including a 1-1 draw at Ipswich Town and a 3-2 Europa League win over Bodo/Glimt.

“It helps to have a new face, it always helps,” Amorim said. “We have to be very clear to our fans and this will always help. Rather than trying to convince the fans about this performance we have a lot to do, it will take time.”