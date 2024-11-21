A realtor company, Landary properties has concluded plans to begin daily contributions to own property in the heart of Abuja.

The chief executive officer of the company, Oti Ekere dropped the hint in a statement issued ahead of the official launching of the programme in Abuja.

She explained the aim of the company is to help middle-class Nigerians land their dream homes without financial strain. Offering flexible payment plans—including daily, weekly, and monthly options.

She said, “We are thrilled to open our official office in Abuja, a city that represents growth, opportunity, and the heart of Nigeria.

“This new office will allow us to better serve our clients, providing a central location where they can come to learn more about our services and start their journey to homeownership. Our goal is to make owning a home achievable for everyone, and this office is a significant step towards that vision.

