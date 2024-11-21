Ademola Lookman has been shortlisted for Serie A Forward of the Year category at the prestigious Gran Galà del Calcio awards following his outstanding performances for Atalanta.

The Nigerian forward will face challenge from Inter Milan duo of Lautaro Martinez and Marcus Thuram, as well as AC Milan’s Rafael Leao for the award.

The 27-year-old, who is also in contention for the 2024 CAF Men’s Player of the Year award, scored 17 goals and 10 assists across all competitions for La Dea last season .

The winger finished 14th in the 2024 Ballon d’or ranking.

Lookman’s nomination comes after a remarkable season that saw him emerge as Europe’s most productive attacking player in the later stages of the 2023/24 campaign, registering 14 goal contributions (eight goals and six assists) from April onwards, more than any other player across Europe’s top five leagues.

The former Everton striker’s stellar performances reached their pinnacle in the UEFA Europa League final against Bayer Leverkusen, where he netted a historic hat-trick to crown a season that saw him amass an impressive 17 goals and 10 assists across all competitions.

His rich vein of form has continued into the current season, with the Nigeria international already notching eight goals and five assists in just 14 appearances for La Dea.