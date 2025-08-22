A governorship aspirant on the platform of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Wole Oluyede has described his party and the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the real and top contenders for the 2026 Ekiti State gubernatorial election.

He downplayed the emergence African Democratic Congress (ADC) coalition and defection of some PDP and APC bigwigs to the party, saying that would not in any way affect the chances of his party in the poll.

The Australia based medical doctor spoke while declaring his intention to contest the election in his home town Ikere Ekiti, at ward 03 (Igele Akosun) in the presence of the PDP leaders, his loyalists, party supporters and members.

Oluyede who dismissed the insinuations in some quarters that PDP is dead in Ekiti state and Nigeria said the party still remains a force to reckon with in the country political space.

The former APC chieftain who posited that ADC has no place in Ekiti guber race said, “ADC is a contraption… of the people who are against President Bola Tinubu. ADC is not designed for 2026 Ekiti governorship election and we are not really bothered about them.

“The people who wants to win election in Ekiti are either in PDP or APC. At the end of the day, we will know who defect to ADC or not . But I can tell you as you can see, only few people have left PDP for ADC so far in Ekiti state. We know and we can count them on our fingers”.

Oluyede who noted that his people in Ikere supported him by giving him their votes in the 2022 governorship poll won by the incumbent, governor Biodun Oyebanji said he is in the race to ensure that the live of the masses get better and makes things work.

“I got sover 5000 votes from Ikere in the last governorship election and my people in this my ward voted massively for me by God’s grace we shall win the election because, it is our turn and we are ready to take the mantle of leadership of the state”.

The governorship hopeful who declared that it is the masses and not the former privileged few will determine who wins the election said, “the people that need to speak have spoken, it is not endorsements of the formers that matters but the endorsement of the people who have spoken.

“We are claiming our rightful place as indigenous of this state , that we are going to command and win with a landslide. Since the creation of this state in 1996, no governor has emerge from this our southern senatorial district of the state.”

“I hereby declared my intention to run on the platform of PDP as governor in June 2026. And for those who are in doubt, that PDP doesn’t exist in Ekiti, I think they can see now , the blind can see and the death can hear and the almighty God has signed and sealed it. We are on the march to claim Oke Ayoba in 2026 . My family are right behind me and fully supporting me . Ikere Ekiti is ready to take its rightful place in Ekiti politic. We are going to march and win with a landslide in the forthcoming governor ship election”.

On the defection of PDP members to other parties, he said, “every party has people that leave, that why we call it political party. It is a free entry and a free exit point. If you disagree you leave

“Our party in Ekiti has no problem. The people who have left PDP so far are people who can’t find their feet in the party and they are so few in between. They are people who are doing what I call “give me my daily bread politics . So people are living PDP , APC, it is a free entry and free exit issue and so we are not really worried about that”.