The International Federation of Red Cross IFRC and the Nigerian Red Cross Society NRCS have assisted 600 victims of flood Disaster in three local government areas of Niger State.

The Senior Security Officer of the IFRC Abuja Cluster, Taiwo Moses disclosed this when the Niger state Branch Secretary of Red Cross, Gideon Adamu Paiko received him on a four-day working visit to Niger state.

He said the Abuja Cluster of the IFRC covered Nigeria, Ghana, Togo and Benin Republic where the IFRC usually support victims of all kinds of natural disasters

Moses named the three local government Areas to be supported by the IFRC to include Shiroro, Wushishi and Lavun adding that the victims will receive cash donations to cushion the effect of the flood.

The Senior Security Officer of the IFRC noted that he alongside the chief security officer of the NRCS in Abuja, Captain Musa Mohammed was also in the State to conduct a security assessment of the state.

He said some staff and volunteers will be fully engaged in the security assessment in the local government areas saying that the IFRC needed to be sure of the current security situation for cash support.

He affirmed that during the period they will be talking with major critical stakeholders like the Nigerian Army, the Police, the DSS as well as the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps.

The senior security officer of the IFRC opined that these stakeholders will advise and support the IFRC to enable it to discharge its humanitarian duties effectively.